Judicial Reforms and Tribunal Efficiency: A Parliamentary Perspective

A parliamentary committee is poised to scrutinize a code of conduct and post-retirement assignments for judges in the Supreme Court and high courts. This is part of an initiative to bolster judicial accountability, along with examining the functioning of the tribunal system aimed at easing judiciary workloads.

The committee, chaired by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, is tasked with addressing vacancies and assignments within tribunals and supporting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. These issues fall under the purview of the Union Law Ministry, signifying a broad approach to judicial reform.

Additionally, a review of the Right to Information Act, 2005, and central government vacancies have been prioritized. In the commercial sector, discussions on foreign trade and bilateral agreements aim to bolster India's economic standing, while the committee plans to explore business facilitation measures.

