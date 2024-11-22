Left Menu

Judicial Reforms and Tribunal Efficiency: A Parliamentary Perspective

A parliamentary panel will explore a code of conduct for judges, review post-retirement assignments, investigate tribunal functionality, and advise on alternative dispute resolution within the judiciary framework. The agenda includes examining the Right to Information Act and foreign trade, to enhance governance and economic operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee is poised to scrutinize a code of conduct and post-retirement assignments for judges in the Supreme Court and high courts. This is part of an initiative to bolster judicial accountability, along with examining the functioning of the tribunal system aimed at easing judiciary workloads.

The committee, chaired by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, is tasked with addressing vacancies and assignments within tribunals and supporting alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. These issues fall under the purview of the Union Law Ministry, signifying a broad approach to judicial reform.

Additionally, a review of the Right to Information Act, 2005, and central government vacancies have been prioritized. In the commercial sector, discussions on foreign trade and bilateral agreements aim to bolster India's economic standing, while the committee plans to explore business facilitation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

