Defused Danger: Old Landmine in Jammu and Kashmir Neutralized

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district successfully defused an old landmine that was discovered during a routine patrol. The landmine was found Thursday evening in the Phulpur border belt, prompting authorities to secure the area immediately.

A bomb disposal squad was swiftly summoned to the scene, according to official sources. The team engaged in a meticulous operation on Friday, ensuring the landmine was defused in a controlled and safe manner.

This operation underscores the ongoing vigilance and proactive measures taken by security personnel in ensuring safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)