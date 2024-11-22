Left Menu

Defused Danger: Old Landmine in Jammu and Kashmir Neutralized

An old landmine was discovered and defused by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The discovery occurred during a security patrol in the Phulpur border area. The landmine was safely secured, and a bomb disposal squad successfully neutralized it the following day.

Defused Danger: Old Landmine in Jammu and Kashmir Neutralized
  Country:
  India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district successfully defused an old landmine that was discovered during a routine patrol. The landmine was found Thursday evening in the Phulpur border belt, prompting authorities to secure the area immediately.

A bomb disposal squad was swiftly summoned to the scene, according to official sources. The team engaged in a meticulous operation on Friday, ensuring the landmine was defused in a controlled and safe manner.

This operation underscores the ongoing vigilance and proactive measures taken by security personnel in ensuring safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

