Defused Danger: Old Landmine in Jammu and Kashmir Neutralized
An old landmine was discovered and defused by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The discovery occurred during a security patrol in the Phulpur border area. The landmine was safely secured, and a bomb disposal squad successfully neutralized it the following day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:44 IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district successfully defused an old landmine that was discovered during a routine patrol. The landmine was found Thursday evening in the Phulpur border belt, prompting authorities to secure the area immediately.
A bomb disposal squad was swiftly summoned to the scene, according to official sources. The team engaged in a meticulous operation on Friday, ensuring the landmine was defused in a controlled and safe manner.
This operation underscores the ongoing vigilance and proactive measures taken by security personnel in ensuring safety in the region.
