Gujarat GST Department Uncovers Massive Tax Evasion Scheme

The Gujarat State GST department's crackdown revealed substantial tax evasion of Rs 3.53 crore across various businesses, officials announced on Friday.

Investigations indicated that seven firms, comprising battery dealers, tobacco vendors, and a salon, were engaged in activities like concealing actual revenues and selling without invoices to evade taxes.

Authorities conducted searches on November 16 targeting the 'Business to Consumer (B2C)' sector. The findings include significant evasion by two battery dealers in Ahmedabad, four tobacco dealers in Dang's Waghai, and a salon in Kheda's Nadiad, with a total liability spread over Rs 53 lakh, Rs 92 lakh, and Rs 2.08 crore, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)