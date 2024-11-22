Controversy in Jajpur: Political Clashes Over Market Relocation
Bhaba Prakash Das, brother of a senior BJD leader, is at the center of controversy for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in Jajpur, Odisha. The incident has sparked tensions over the relocation of a market, leading to multiple complaints and police cases against Das and his associates.
- Country:
- India
Authorities have lodged multiple cases against Bhaba Prakash Das and his associates following an alleged assault on a vegetable seller in Jajpur, Odisha. The confrontation has fueled ongoing disputes concerning the relocation of a historic market, Biraja Haat, in the region.
The altercation began when Nagen Nayak, a vendor, accused Bhaba Prakash Das of physical aggression, claiming damages to his goods and theft of cash. The clash escalated, prompting other vendors to lodge complaints with the local police.
Alongside these allegations, the market's relocation has spurred further tension. Police intervened in a standoff between market factions linked to political parties. Both BJP-backed traders and those supporting BJD are clashing over returning the market to its original spot near the Biraja temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- controversy
- jajpur
- market
- relocation
- odisha
- political
- clash
- BJD
- BJP
- assault
ALSO READ
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point
Trump Retakes White House: A Political Earthquake
Political Fallout: Mahesh Gaikwad's Suspension from Shiv Sena
Supriya Sule Discusses Political Alignments and Assembly Polls
FBI Warns of Fake Election Videos, Global Political Shifts, and Election Results