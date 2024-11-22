Left Menu

Controversy in Jajpur: Political Clashes Over Market Relocation

Bhaba Prakash Das, brother of a senior BJD leader, is at the center of controversy for allegedly assaulting a vegetable vendor in Jajpur, Odisha. The incident has sparked tensions over the relocation of a market, leading to multiple complaints and police cases against Das and his associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:14 IST
Controversy in Jajpur: Political Clashes Over Market Relocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have lodged multiple cases against Bhaba Prakash Das and his associates following an alleged assault on a vegetable seller in Jajpur, Odisha. The confrontation has fueled ongoing disputes concerning the relocation of a historic market, Biraja Haat, in the region.

The altercation began when Nagen Nayak, a vendor, accused Bhaba Prakash Das of physical aggression, claiming damages to his goods and theft of cash. The clash escalated, prompting other vendors to lodge complaints with the local police.

Alongside these allegations, the market's relocation has spurred further tension. Police intervened in a standoff between market factions linked to political parties. Both BJP-backed traders and those supporting BJD are clashing over returning the market to its original spot near the Biraja temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024