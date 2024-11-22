Controversy in Jajpur: Political Clashes Over Market Relocation

Authorities have lodged multiple cases against Bhaba Prakash Das and his associates following an alleged assault on a vegetable seller in Jajpur, Odisha. The confrontation has fueled ongoing disputes concerning the relocation of a historic market, Biraja Haat, in the region.

The altercation began when Nagen Nayak, a vendor, accused Bhaba Prakash Das of physical aggression, claiming damages to his goods and theft of cash. The clash escalated, prompting other vendors to lodge complaints with the local police.

Alongside these allegations, the market's relocation has spurred further tension. Police intervened in a standoff between market factions linked to political parties. Both BJP-backed traders and those supporting BJD are clashing over returning the market to its original spot near the Biraja temple.

