Boosting Relief: Centre Approves Funds for Wayanad Landslide Recovery

The central government has approved assistance of approximately Rs 153 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to aid relief efforts in the wake of the Wayanad landslide disaster. The announcement was made to the Kerala High Court, highlighting ongoing support for affected areas.

Kerala had submitted a larger proposal requesting Rs 2,219 crore for recovery and reconstruction, which reached the Centre on November 13 and is currently being considered. The allocated relief funds will adjust with 50% of the balance in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The decision followed recommendations from a sub-committee of the National Executive Committee, which assessed the situation through the Inter-Ministerial Central Team's inspection. The state had also previously requested additional assistance in August, aiming for immediate temporary relief.

