Boosting Relief: Centre Approves Funds for Wayanad Landslide Recovery

The Centre announced a Rs 153 crore assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund for relief efforts in response to the Wayanad landslide. The Kerala government's larger recovery proposal of Rs 2,219 crore is under consideration. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team has assessed the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The central government has approved assistance of approximately Rs 153 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to aid relief efforts in the wake of the Wayanad landslide disaster. The announcement was made to the Kerala High Court, highlighting ongoing support for affected areas.

Kerala had submitted a larger proposal requesting Rs 2,219 crore for recovery and reconstruction, which reached the Centre on November 13 and is currently being considered. The allocated relief funds will adjust with 50% of the balance in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The decision followed recommendations from a sub-committee of the National Executive Committee, which assessed the situation through the Inter-Ministerial Central Team's inspection. The state had also previously requested additional assistance in August, aiming for immediate temporary relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

