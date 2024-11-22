Boosting Relief: Centre Approves Funds for Wayanad Landslide Recovery
The Centre announced a Rs 153 crore assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund for relief efforts in response to the Wayanad landslide. The Kerala government's larger recovery proposal of Rs 2,219 crore is under consideration. The Inter-Ministerial Central Team has assessed the affected areas.
- Country:
- India
The central government has approved assistance of approximately Rs 153 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to aid relief efforts in the wake of the Wayanad landslide disaster. The announcement was made to the Kerala High Court, highlighting ongoing support for affected areas.
Kerala had submitted a larger proposal requesting Rs 2,219 crore for recovery and reconstruction, which reached the Centre on November 13 and is currently being considered. The allocated relief funds will adjust with 50% of the balance in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
The decision followed recommendations from a sub-committee of the National Executive Committee, which assessed the situation through the Inter-Ministerial Central Team's inspection. The state had also previously requested additional assistance in August, aiming for immediate temporary relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wayanad
- landslide
- Kerala
- assistance
- relief
- NDRF
- SDRF
- disaster response
- recovery
- Central government
ALSO READ
Odisha Allocates Rs 423 Crore for Cyclone Dana Relief
Pakistan's Power Surge: Relief Package Brings Economic Hope
Superfast Express Derailed Near Howrah: Relief Operations Underway
Political Tensions Rise Over Kerala Flood Relief Allegations
China's Bold Fiscal Move: Debt Relief Sparks Economic Hope