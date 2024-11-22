Left Menu

Assam Congress Demands Investigation into Azure Power-Linked Bribery Allegations

The Assam Congress has called for Azure Power's investments in the state to be investigated by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, amid bribery allegations involving billionaire Gautam Adani. The party claims possible illegal gratifications received by Assam's Chief Minister in awarding solar contracts to Azure Power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:53 IST
The Assam Congress on Saturday intensified the demand for scrutiny of Azure Power's investments in the state, following bribery allegations implicating the firm and Gautam Adani, as charged by US prosecutors.

Led by state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Congress has called for these activities to fall under the ambit of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), highlighting the potential receipt of illegal financial gratifications by Assam's Chief Minister in the awarding of solar power projects to Azure Power two years ago.

Citing a recent indictment by the US Department of Justice, Borah urged thorough examination of Adani's dealings and Azure Power's projects, voicing skepticism about the BJP-led Central government's response but vowing to reveal evidence of misconduct.

