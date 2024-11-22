Assam Congress Demands Investigation into Azure Power-Linked Bribery Allegations

The Assam Congress on Saturday intensified the demand for scrutiny of Azure Power's investments in the state, following bribery allegations implicating the firm and Gautam Adani, as charged by US prosecutors.

Led by state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Congress has called for these activities to fall under the ambit of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), highlighting the potential receipt of illegal financial gratifications by Assam's Chief Minister in the awarding of solar power projects to Azure Power two years ago.

Citing a recent indictment by the US Department of Justice, Borah urged thorough examination of Adani's dealings and Azure Power's projects, voicing skepticism about the BJP-led Central government's response but vowing to reveal evidence of misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)