BJP Leader's Call for Ban on Online Gambling

In a significant move, BJP leader Vijay Goel has penned a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding an immediate ban on online gambling. Goel's letter underlines growing concerns over children and adolescents being ensnared into online gambling under the guise of online gaming.

Goel pointed out the worrying trend where young people, lured by the promise of substantial wins, are driven to take loans to finance their gaming activities. According to Goel, this often leads to a financial quagmire, burdened by debt, driving some to extreme actions such as suicide as a result of mounting financial stress.

The statement further notes Goel's critique of celebrities, including film actors and cricketers, featured in misleading advertisements promoting online gaming. He has called for stringent regulation or even a total ban on such platforms and urged the government to steer celebrities away from endorsing these promotions to safeguard the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)