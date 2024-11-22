Left Menu

BJP Leader's Call for Ban on Online Gambling

BJP leader Vijay Goel has urged the government to implement an immediate ban on online gambling, expressing concerns over the increasing involvement of children and young people in these activities. He highlights the financial risks and misleading advertisements contributing to this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:54 IST
BJP Leader's Call for Ban on Online Gambling
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, BJP leader Vijay Goel has penned a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding an immediate ban on online gambling. Goel's letter underlines growing concerns over children and adolescents being ensnared into online gambling under the guise of online gaming.

Goel pointed out the worrying trend where young people, lured by the promise of substantial wins, are driven to take loans to finance their gaming activities. According to Goel, this often leads to a financial quagmire, burdened by debt, driving some to extreme actions such as suicide as a result of mounting financial stress.

The statement further notes Goel's critique of celebrities, including film actors and cricketers, featured in misleading advertisements promoting online gaming. He has called for stringent regulation or even a total ban on such platforms and urged the government to steer celebrities away from endorsing these promotions to safeguard the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024