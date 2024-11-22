Life Sentence for Deadly Affair: Pooja and Lover Jailed for Double Homicide
A woman, Pooja, and her lover, Ajay, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her husband, Vinod Kumar, and father-in-law, Siyaram, in 2018. The crime occurred in Faridabad after Pooja resisted Vinod's attempts to end her extramarital affair. Both were fined alongside the life sentence.
In a shocking case of murder and betrayal, a court in Faridabad has sentenced Pooja and her lover, Ajay, to life imprisonment for the brutal killing of her husband, Vinod Kumar, and his father, Siyaram, in 2018.
Additional Sessions Judge Amrit Singh Chalia imposed fines of Rs 18,000 on Pooja and Rs 15,000 on Ajay, along with the life sentences. The gruesome events took place on May 29, 2018, when Pooja and Ajay attacked Vinod and Siyaram with a pan, iron rod, and stick.
The crime came to light when Vinod's brother, Vishnu, found the bodies and reported the case to the police. Investigations uncovered Pooja's ongoing extramarital affair with Ajay, leading to the conviction. Advocate Ravindra Gupta praised the court's firm decision to serve justice.
