Woman Files Complaint Against Husband Over Instant Talaq and Assault
A 23-year-old woman's complaint against her husband includes allegations of instant talaq, assault, and dowry demands. Efforts by family members to resolve the issues failed, leading to the police registering a case. Investigations are ongoing under various legal provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old woman has reported her husband to the police for instant talaq and physical assault, a senior officer stated on Friday.
The complaint details a November 8 incident where the husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq after assaulting her. She also accused her father-in-law of harassment and demanding dowry.
Following family intervention that failed to dissuade him from alleged affairs, the husband reportedly repeated his violent actions. Police have registered a case under several legal acts, and investigations continue.
