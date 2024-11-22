Woman Files Complaint Against Husband Over Instant Talaq and Assault

A 23-year-old woman has reported her husband to the police for instant talaq and physical assault, a senior officer stated on Friday.

The complaint details a November 8 incident where the husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq after assaulting her. She also accused her father-in-law of harassment and demanding dowry.

Following family intervention that failed to dissuade him from alleged affairs, the husband reportedly repeated his violent actions. Police have registered a case under several legal acts, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)