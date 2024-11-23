Swiss Government Halts Military Exports Amid Ukraine Ammunition Controversy
Switzerland has barred exports to a Polish arms supplier after finding 645,000 rounds of Swiss-made ammunition ended up in Ukraine, contravening Swiss law. Despite maintaining its neutrality, Switzerland backs EU sanctions against Russia. The Swiss decision highlights tensions between neutrality and international alliances.
The Swiss government announced on Friday it is halting exports to a Polish military hardware supplier after discovering that around 645,000 rounds of Swiss-made small-caliber ammunition were delivered to Ukraine, breaching Swiss law.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) stated that exports to the Polish company are barred due to the high risk of diversion to Ukraine. Despite upholding neutrality, Switzerland supports EU sanctions against Russia, following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
This move underscores Switzerland's delicate position between maintaining neutrality and aligning with international allies, as it approved participation in a NATO crisis-management exercise next spring.
