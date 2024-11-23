Left Menu

Swiss Government Halts Military Exports Amid Ukraine Ammunition Controversy

Switzerland has barred exports to a Polish arms supplier after finding 645,000 rounds of Swiss-made ammunition ended up in Ukraine, contravening Swiss law. Despite maintaining its neutrality, Switzerland backs EU sanctions against Russia. The Swiss decision highlights tensions between neutrality and international alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:49 IST
  • Switzerland

The Swiss government announced on Friday it is halting exports to a Polish military hardware supplier after discovering that around 645,000 rounds of Swiss-made small-caliber ammunition were delivered to Ukraine, breaching Swiss law.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) stated that exports to the Polish company are barred due to the high risk of diversion to Ukraine. Despite upholding neutrality, Switzerland supports EU sanctions against Russia, following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

This move underscores Switzerland's delicate position between maintaining neutrality and aligning with international allies, as it approved participation in a NATO crisis-management exercise next spring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

