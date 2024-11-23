Pat King Found Guilty: Key Figure in Canada's Trucker Protests

Pat King, a prominent leader among the 2022 Canadian trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions, has been found guilty on five charges, including mischief and disobeying a court order. King could face up to 10 years in prison following the verdict delivered by a judge on Friday.

The protests, which garnered intense international attention, congested Ottawa's streets for weeks with demonstrators opposing vaccine mandates. King's guilty verdict covers charges like one count of mischief, counseling others to commit mischief, and two counts of defying a court order. He was, however, acquitted on several other charges, including intimidation.

The Freedom Convoy protests rattled Canada's reputation for order, leading to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. While initially targeting trucker vaccine mandates, the protests grew to express broader dissatisfaction with COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration.

