Left Menu

Latvia Withdraws from Ottawa Convention Amid Rising Russian Threat

The Latvian parliament voted to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, a treaty banning anti-personnel landmines, citing military threats from Russia. Latvia is the first to exit formally, while Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Finland contemplate similar moves over security concerns. Latvia could begin restocking landmines in six months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Helsinki | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:01 IST
Latvia Withdraws from Ottawa Convention Amid Rising Russian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Finland

The Latvian parliament has made a significant move by voting to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines. This decision is borne out of escalating concerns about potential military threats from neighboring Russia.

Inara Murniece, the chair of the parliament foreign affairs committee, emphasized that this withdrawal provides Latvia's armed forces with greater flexibility in employing all necessary means to protect its citizens. Latvia's decision sets a precedent as it becomes the first country to formally exit the treaty, with additional countries like Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Finland considering similar actions.

These nations, all bordering Russia, are worried that the end of the war in Ukraine might result in Russia rearming and posing a direct threat. Russia, not a member of the treaty, has utilized landmines in its Ukrainian invasion. With the withdrawal process anticipated to last six months, Latvia stands to regain the capability to stockpile landmines, which were previously destroyed after joining the convention in 2005.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025