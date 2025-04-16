Latvia Withdraws from Ottawa Convention Amid Rising Russian Threat

The Latvian parliament has made a significant move by voting to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines. This decision is borne out of escalating concerns about potential military threats from neighboring Russia.

Inara Murniece, the chair of the parliament foreign affairs committee, emphasized that this withdrawal provides Latvia's armed forces with greater flexibility in employing all necessary means to protect its citizens. Latvia's decision sets a precedent as it becomes the first country to formally exit the treaty, with additional countries like Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Finland considering similar actions.

These nations, all bordering Russia, are worried that the end of the war in Ukraine might result in Russia rearming and posing a direct threat. Russia, not a member of the treaty, has utilized landmines in its Ukrainian invasion. With the withdrawal process anticipated to last six months, Latvia stands to regain the capability to stockpile landmines, which were previously destroyed after joining the convention in 2005.

