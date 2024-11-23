Maharashtra Enforces Ban on Election Victory Processions
The district authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have prohibited victory processions on election result day due to potential law and order issues. District Collector Dilip Swami stated that the decision was made in coordination with police officials to maintain peace during the tense period of vote counting.
The district authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have implemented a ban on victory processions slated for Saturday, coinciding with the declaration of state assembly election results.
District Collector Dilip Swami convened a meeting with senior police officials on Friday, ahead of the vote counting process. Swami communicated via a video message that extensive discussions had been held with law enforcement from both urban and rural parts of the district. He emphasized the need to prevent potential law and order disruptions post-results by restricting gatherings on result day.
Swami elaborated that while political-party supporters often assemble, these gatherings could escalate into unofficial processions. Subsequent to maintaining peace, official nod for processions will be considered, contingent on stability. Prohibitory orders are in place to support this decision. The vote counting commenced at 8 am on Saturday, November 20.
