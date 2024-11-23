Tragic Resolve: Mother's Desperate Act Following Rejection

A shocking incident came to light in northwest Delhi where a woman allegedly strangled her five-year-old daughter after facing rejection from a man she intended to marry, Delhi Police informed on Saturday.

Authorities were alerted by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the child's suspicious death, revealing strangulation marks. During interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, disclosing her motivation rooted in rejection and abandonment.

A case has been registered under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as investigations proceed to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)