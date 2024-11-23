Left Menu

Tragic Resolve: Mother's Desperate Act Following Rejection

In Delhi, a woman allegedly strangled her five-year-old daughter to death to pursue a marriage with a man she met on Instagram. After her first husband's abandonment, the rejection from her new partner fueled her tragic decision. A criminal case has been registered as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:08 IST
Tragic Resolve: Mother's Desperate Act Following Rejection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident came to light in northwest Delhi where a woman allegedly strangled her five-year-old daughter after facing rejection from a man she intended to marry, Delhi Police informed on Saturday.

Authorities were alerted by Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital regarding the child's suspicious death, revealing strangulation marks. During interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, disclosing her motivation rooted in rejection and abandonment.

A case has been registered under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as investigations proceed to uncover more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024