Quarry Worker's Explosive Hair Dryer Plot Uncovered

The explosive incident in Ilkal town, Bagalkote district, was a murder plot by quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant. Attempting to eliminate Shasikala, he injured his girlfriend Rajeshwari instead. Known for his explosive expertise, Sheelavant's jealousy drove him to plant a detonator in a hair dryer. Arrested and confessed, police say.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bagalkote | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Ilkal town, Bagalkote district, authorities uncovered a murder plot executed by quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant, targeting Shasikala but instead injuring his girlfriend, Rajeshwari.

Sheelavant, skilled in explosives due to his work in the granite industry, devised a plan driven by jealousy to plant a detonator in a hair dryer.

On November 15, when Shasikala received and handed the package to Rajeshwari, the device exploded, injuring her severely. Police have arrested Sheelavant, who has confessed to his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

