Quarry Worker's Explosive Hair Dryer Plot Uncovered
The explosive incident in Ilkal town, Bagalkote district, was a murder plot by quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant. Attempting to eliminate Shasikala, he injured his girlfriend Rajeshwari instead. Known for his explosive expertise, Sheelavant's jealousy drove him to plant a detonator in a hair dryer. Arrested and confessed, police say.
In a shocking turn of events in Ilkal town, Bagalkote district, authorities uncovered a murder plot executed by quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant, targeting Shasikala but instead injuring his girlfriend, Rajeshwari.
Sheelavant, skilled in explosives due to his work in the granite industry, devised a plan driven by jealousy to plant a detonator in a hair dryer.
On November 15, when Shasikala received and handed the package to Rajeshwari, the device exploded, injuring her severely. Police have arrested Sheelavant, who has confessed to his actions.
