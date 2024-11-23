Quarry Worker's Explosive Hair Dryer Plot Uncovered

In a shocking turn of events in Ilkal town, Bagalkote district, authorities uncovered a murder plot executed by quarry worker Siddappa Sheelavant, targeting Shasikala but instead injuring his girlfriend, Rajeshwari.

Sheelavant, skilled in explosives due to his work in the granite industry, devised a plan driven by jealousy to plant a detonator in a hair dryer.

On November 15, when Shasikala received and handed the package to Rajeshwari, the device exploded, injuring her severely. Police have arrested Sheelavant, who has confessed to his actions.

