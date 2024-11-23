Left Menu

Cyprus Gains Confidence Boost with Moody's Debt Upgrade

Cyprus received a two-notch upgrade from Moody's, elevating its debt status to A3 due to significant fiscal improvements. President Christodoulides praised the collective effort of the Cypriot people, marking the first 'A' category rating since 2011, following economic challenges and a 2013 bailout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:32 IST
Cyprus Gains Confidence Boost with Moody's Debt Upgrade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Moody's Investors Service has boosted Cyprus' economic standing by upgrading its debt rating to A3 from Baa2, highlighting significant fiscal improvements. The upgraded rating marks Cyprus' return to the 'A' category for the first time since 2011, reflecting a robust vote of confidence in the island's financial management.

President Nikos Christodoulides lauded this development as a result of prudent fiscal policies, ongoing financial sector stability, and continuous reforms. He emphasized that the improvement was a collective accomplishment largely attributable to the dedication of the Cypriot people.

After facing severe financial challenges, including a bailout in 2013 due to fiscal slippage and exposure to Greece's debt crisis, Cyprus has managed to substantially reduce its government debt ratio. This achievement places it among the leading countries globally in debt reduction since 2020, according to Moody's.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024