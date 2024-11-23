Left Menu

New Witnesses in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Against Tytler

A court has summoned two former police officials as witnesses in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The case pertains to the killing of three Sikhs. Tytler has been accused of instigating the riots, and the court has arraigned him on multiple charges, including murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:01 IST
A recent court session has summoned two former police officials to serve as witnesses in a significant 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. This case is particularly notable as it relates to the tragic killings of three individuals at Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Presided over by Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh, this hearing marks an ongoing attempt to unearth the specifics of the incident. The proceedings were initially focused on recording the testimony of another prosecution witness, Manmohan Kaur. However, the summons to her address were not successfully delivered, prompting the CBI to request additional time to serve them again.

The court agreed to this request and further issued fresh summons to former police officials Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma, mandating their appearance on December 2. Jagdish Tytler, currently facing charges of murder and related offenses, attended the session via video conferencing, maintaining a significant presence as the case progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

