Escalating Tribal Clashes Worsen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 37 are dead and dozens wounded due to sectarian violence between Alizai and Bagan tribes. Hostilities erupted post an attack on a convoy near Parachinar, with both tribes using heavy weaponry. Efforts to restore peace continue amid rising tensions.

23-11-2024
Deadly tribal clashes continue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, leaving at least 37 people dead and many others injured, local authorities reported. The violence stems from a recent attack on a convoy near the Parachinar area, igniting fierce fighting between Alizai and Bagan tribes.

Officials reveal the ongoing use of heavy weaponry as the death toll climbs. With unrest spreading, education facilities remain shut and villagers flee to safety, while government and police leaders, including a high-level delegation, strive to deescalate the situation.

Fierce sectarian conflict ramps up as both tribal groups stand firm, and recent peace talks appear futile, forcing the closure of vital roads and sparking shortages of food, fuel, and medicines as tensions threaten regional stability.

