Beirut Under Fire: Escalating Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah
An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut killed 11 people and injured others as tensions with Hezbollah intensify. The raid targeted an eight-storey building, sparking widespread destruction and fear. The conflict, marked by accusations from both sides, has resulted in several casualties since October 2023.
An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut on Saturday left 11 people dead, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The attack came as Israel heightened its offensive against Hezbollah, striking an eight-storey building with powerful missiles designed to target underground facilities.
Despite the Iranian-backed group's accusations of civilian targeting, Israel contends that Hezbollah embeds its operations among civilians to shield them from attacks. The airstrike left a significant crater and stirred up clouds of dust and debris in Beirut, a city still reeling from previous attacks.
As both sides continue to trade blows, the human toll rises. The recent round of conflicts has seen a burgeoning death toll in Lebanon and Israel, with efforts by international mediators to broker peace making slow progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deadly Attack in South Waziristan Highlights Ongoing Conflict
Orban's Stark Prediction: US to Pull Out of Ukraine Conflict
U.N. Condemns Civilian Casualties in Gaza Conflict
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Political Drama Amid Gaza Conflict
Conflict Unfolds in Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Amid Election Battle