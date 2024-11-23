Left Menu

EU's Obligation to ICC Warrants Sparks Diplomatic Tension

The EU's foreign policy chief emphasized that all member states, including those aspiring to join, must execute ICC arrest warrants against Israeli leaders and a Hamas commander. Despite Hungary's assurances to Netanyahu, the EU insists on legal obligations under the Rome Statute amid US and Israeli criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:07 IST
EU's Obligation to ICC Warrants Sparks Diplomatic Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's foreign policy chief has reaffirmed that all EU governments are bound to execute arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against two Israeli leaders and a Hamas commander. The ICC recently issued these warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, citing alleged crimes against humanity.

Several EU states have committed to fulfilling their obligations under the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the ICC. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has controversially invited Netanyahu to his country, assuring him of safety. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, stressed the obligation of both current and potential EU members to adhere to ICC rulings, stating, "It's not optional."

The United States and Israel have rejected the ICC's decision, with Israel labeling it as antisemitic. Borrell criticized the misuse of antisemitism accusations against critics of Israeli government policies, asserting his right to critique without facing such accusations. The issue has arisen amidst Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, initiated after Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024