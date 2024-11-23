EU's Obligation to ICC Warrants Sparks Diplomatic Tension

The European Union's foreign policy chief has reaffirmed that all EU governments are bound to execute arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against two Israeli leaders and a Hamas commander. The ICC recently issued these warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, citing alleged crimes against humanity.

Several EU states have committed to fulfilling their obligations under the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the ICC. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has controversially invited Netanyahu to his country, assuring him of safety. Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, stressed the obligation of both current and potential EU members to adhere to ICC rulings, stating, "It's not optional."

The United States and Israel have rejected the ICC's decision, with Israel labeling it as antisemitic. Borrell criticized the misuse of antisemitism accusations against critics of Israeli government policies, asserting his right to critique without facing such accusations. The issue has arisen amidst Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza, initiated after Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)