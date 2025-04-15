Left Menu

New Ceasefire Proposal Faces Stalemate: Key Challenges in Israel-Hamas Talks

A new Israeli proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, presented by Egypt and Qatar, faces obstacles as Hamas deems key elements unacceptable. Israel's demand for Hamas disarmament and a complete end to hostilities remain points of contention. Talks continue amid ongoing violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 04:26 IST
New Ceasefire Proposal Faces Stalemate: Key Challenges in Israel-Hamas Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent developments, Egypt and Qatar have introduced a new proposal from Israel aiming to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. However, initial responses from Hamas reveal significant hurdles, with at least two pivotal components seen as deal-breakers by the Palestinian group.

According to Al Qahera News TV, Hamas is currently reviewing the plan and has committed to responding promptly, though it remains steadfast in its condition that Israel cease hostilities and withdraw entirely from Gaza. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, has disclosed that Israel's inclusion of disarmament as a negotiation term is unequivocally unacceptable.

The background of these renewed talks follows Israel's recommencement of military actions earlier this year, which have since resulted in over 1,500 Palestinian fatalities and significant displacements. The outcome of this proposal remains uncertain, as both sides persist in their entrenched positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025