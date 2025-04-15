New Ceasefire Proposal Faces Stalemate: Key Challenges in Israel-Hamas Talks
A new Israeli proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, presented by Egypt and Qatar, faces obstacles as Hamas deems key elements unacceptable. Israel's demand for Hamas disarmament and a complete end to hostilities remain points of contention. Talks continue amid ongoing violence in the region.
In recent developments, Egypt and Qatar have introduced a new proposal from Israel aiming to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. However, initial responses from Hamas reveal significant hurdles, with at least two pivotal components seen as deal-breakers by the Palestinian group.
According to Al Qahera News TV, Hamas is currently reviewing the plan and has committed to responding promptly, though it remains steadfast in its condition that Israel cease hostilities and withdraw entirely from Gaza. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, has disclosed that Israel's inclusion of disarmament as a negotiation term is unequivocally unacceptable.
The background of these renewed talks follows Israel's recommencement of military actions earlier this year, which have since resulted in over 1,500 Palestinian fatalities and significant displacements. The outcome of this proposal remains uncertain, as both sides persist in their entrenched positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- peace talks
- Gaza
- disarmament
- hostilities
- proposal
- Egypt
- Qatar
ALSO READ
Israeli military orders the evacuation of most of Gaza's southern city of Rafah, reports AP.
Humanitarian Tragedy: Red Crescent Medics Targeted in Gaza
Tragic Loss of Humanitarian Heroes in Gaza
Gaza Truce in Exchange for Hostage Return: A Glimpse into Future Peace Talks
Israel Greenlights $1.3 Billion For Gaza Border Area Development