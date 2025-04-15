New Ceasefire Proposal Faces Stalemate: Key Challenges in Israel-Hamas Talks

In recent developments, Egypt and Qatar have introduced a new proposal from Israel aiming to establish a ceasefire in Gaza. However, initial responses from Hamas reveal significant hurdles, with at least two pivotal components seen as deal-breakers by the Palestinian group.

According to Al Qahera News TV, Hamas is currently reviewing the plan and has committed to responding promptly, though it remains steadfast in its condition that Israel cease hostilities and withdraw entirely from Gaza. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, has disclosed that Israel's inclusion of disarmament as a negotiation term is unequivocally unacceptable.

The background of these renewed talks follows Israel's recommencement of military actions earlier this year, which have since resulted in over 1,500 Palestinian fatalities and significant displacements. The outcome of this proposal remains uncertain, as both sides persist in their entrenched positions.

