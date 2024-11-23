Saints Stand United: A Call Against Waqf Board Land Claims
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad organized the Sant Samavesha in Bengaluru, gathering Hindu saints to oppose land claims by the Waqf Board. They supported amending the Waqf law and demanded action against those disturbing harmony by facilitating such claims. Resolutions were submitted to the Karnataka Governor.
In a significant assembly called Sant Samavesha, convened by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Bengaluru, a resolution was passed on Saturday to oppose the Waqf Board's claims over Hindu land.
The assembly affirmed its support for the union government's proposed amendments to the Waqf law. Key figures such as Vishwa Prasanna Teertha, Eeshapriya Teertha Swamiji, and Savitananda Swamiji participated in this event, organized by the Karnataka unit of VHP, and submitted their resolutions to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
The attendees declared their continued struggle until the alleged illegal claims on lands belonging to Hindus, temples, and farmers are revoked. They insisted on severe measures against those implicated in disturbing state harmony through land scams and demanded an annulment of orders granting 2,750 acres of government land to the Waqf for burial purposes, advocating for Hindu governance of temples.
