Beirut Under Siege: Unraveling the Conflict

A devastating airstrike in central Beirut left 15 dead, the result of Israel's extensive military campaign against Hezbollah, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The offensive aims to dismantle the Iran-backed group's infrastructure, which Israel accuses of embedding in civilian areas—a charge Hezbollah denies.

Strikes targeted sites including the largely civilian-populated central Beirut and the heavily Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs. Amid the chaos, civilians like Nemir Zakariya cope with the destruction and injuries. Zakariya's family was among the victims, with multiple relatives hospitalized due to the attacks.

Casualties rise as diplomatic efforts intensify. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein met with Lebanese and Israeli leaders, signaling slight progress towards de-escalation. The humanitarian toll underscores the complexities of a conflict deeply rooted in regional tensions, drawing international attention and calls for peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)