Beirut Under Siege: Unraveling the Conflict

A recent airstrike in central Beirut, part of Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah, resulted in 15 deaths. Hezbollah claims the strikes target civilians indiscriminately. Meanwhile, rescue operations continue amid ongoing conflict, with casualties mounting on both sides. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire are currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating airstrike in central Beirut left 15 dead, the result of Israel's extensive military campaign against Hezbollah, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The offensive aims to dismantle the Iran-backed group's infrastructure, which Israel accuses of embedding in civilian areas—a charge Hezbollah denies.

Strikes targeted sites including the largely civilian-populated central Beirut and the heavily Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs. Amid the chaos, civilians like Nemir Zakariya cope with the destruction and injuries. Zakariya's family was among the victims, with multiple relatives hospitalized due to the attacks.

Casualties rise as diplomatic efforts intensify. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein met with Lebanese and Israeli leaders, signaling slight progress towards de-escalation. The humanitarian toll underscores the complexities of a conflict deeply rooted in regional tensions, drawing international attention and calls for peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

