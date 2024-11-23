Revival Calls for DSFDC Amid Unpaid Salary Crisis

In an urgent plea, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called upon the AAP government to swiftly address the pressing issue of unpaid salaries for employees of the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC), according to an official statement from Raj Niwas.

The AAP, meanwhile, has alleged that the BJP's actions, including the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, have halted progress in Delhi, impacting government operations. The party claims that with Kejriwal now released, work has resumed, and employees are expected to receive their pending salaries soon.

The DSFDC, established in 1983, has historically provided financial support and training to marginalized communities. However, neglect over the past decade has left it dysfunctional. The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need for immediate restructuring and financial backing to restore the institution's crucial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)