Revival Calls for DSFDC Amid Unpaid Salary Crisis
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urges the AAP government to address unpaid salaries at DSFDC. The agency serves marginalized communities and faces issues due to neglect. Employees report financial hardships, including a tragic suicide. Reviving DSFDC is essential for restoring its supportive programs.
- Country:
- India
In an urgent plea, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called upon the AAP government to swiftly address the pressing issue of unpaid salaries for employees of the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC), according to an official statement from Raj Niwas.
The AAP, meanwhile, has alleged that the BJP's actions, including the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, have halted progress in Delhi, impacting government operations. The party claims that with Kejriwal now released, work has resumed, and employees are expected to receive their pending salaries soon.
The DSFDC, established in 1983, has historically provided financial support and training to marginalized communities. However, neglect over the past decade has left it dysfunctional. The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need for immediate restructuring and financial backing to restore the institution's crucial services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Heights Awaits Revival Amidst Golan's Shadows
China's Bold Economic Revival: Expected Announcements
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Jharkhand Leadership, Calls for BJP Revival
Jos Buttler Returns with Renewed Zeal to Lead England's White-Ball Revival
Virat Kohli: Revival on the Horizon at Border-Gavaskar Showdown