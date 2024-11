Ukraine Faces Russian Counterattacks: Kursk Region Tensions Rise

Ukraine faces intensified counterattacks from Russian forces in the Kursk region, losing over 40% of the territory seized in a swift August incursion. Initially holding 1,376 square kilometers, Ukraine now maintains control over 800 square kilometers, a senior military source revealed.

Kyiv's strategic move into Kursk aimed to reduce Russian pressure in eastern Ukraine and gain leverage for potential peace talks. However, Russian advances continue in the Donetsk region, pushing Ukrainian troops. President Zelenskiy emphasized Russia's intent to dominate Donbas and remove Ukrainian forces from Kursk by January 20.

The presence of around 11,000 North Korean troops alongside Russia in Kursk, though not officially confirmed, poses additional challenges. Ukraine is disrupting Russian supply chains and enhancing air defenses, especially in key cities, as U.S. and British military support continues with missile support and air defense negotiations ongoing.

