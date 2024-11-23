International Tensions Rise: Missing Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Sparks Kidnapping Concerns
Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi residing in the United Arab Emirates, has gone missing, raising suspicions of kidnapping amidst tense relations between Israel and Iran. Israeli authorities and intelligence agencies are actively investigating the situation. The UAE, which recognized Israel in 2020, remains silent on the issue.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Zvi Kogan, a rabbi with dual Israeli-Moldovan citizenship, has disappeared in the United Arab Emirates, prompting suspicions of a kidnapping. Israeli authorities are investigating, amid high tensions with Iran, which has previously targeted Israelis and others in the region.
Israeli and Emirati officials are collaborating on the investigation, though local UAE media have yet to report on Kogan's disappearance. This incident occurs against a backdrop of hostilities, where Iran has previously launched attacks on Israel following military actions.
The relationship between Israel and the UAE, formalized in 2020, may be tested as both countries navigate security challenges and regional tensions. The situation has amplified concerns over Iranian intelligence operations in the UAE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Military Raids in West Bank
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
Dutch Government Probes Missed Warning Signs in Assaults on Israeli Soccer Fans
Devastation in Lebanon: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes
Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Tyre Amid Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions