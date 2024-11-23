Left Menu

International Tensions Rise: Missing Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Sparks Kidnapping Concerns

Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi residing in the United Arab Emirates, has gone missing, raising suspicions of kidnapping amidst tense relations between Israel and Iran. Israeli authorities and intelligence agencies are actively investigating the situation. The UAE, which recognized Israel in 2020, remains silent on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:49 IST
International Tensions Rise: Missing Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Sparks Kidnapping Concerns
Rabbi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Zvi Kogan, a rabbi with dual Israeli-Moldovan citizenship, has disappeared in the United Arab Emirates, prompting suspicions of a kidnapping. Israeli authorities are investigating, amid high tensions with Iran, which has previously targeted Israelis and others in the region.

Israeli and Emirati officials are collaborating on the investigation, though local UAE media have yet to report on Kogan's disappearance. This incident occurs against a backdrop of hostilities, where Iran has previously launched attacks on Israel following military actions.

The relationship between Israel and the UAE, formalized in 2020, may be tested as both countries navigate security challenges and regional tensions. The situation has amplified concerns over Iranian intelligence operations in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024