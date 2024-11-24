Left Menu

Kyiv's Nighttime Siege: Ukraine Thwarts Drone Attack

In a nighttime drone assault aimed at Kyiv, Ukraine's air defense units successfully neutralized over ten Russian drones. Despite the extensive air raid, no damage or injuries were reported. The military is expected to provide more details on the attack later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 11:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense units neutralized over ten Russian drones aimed at Kyiv, according to Ukraine's military statement on Sunday.

As of now, there are no reports of damage or injuries from the attack, Kyiv's military administration announced on the Telegram messaging app. Details about the attack's full impact are anticipated later on Sunday. "The UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were approaching Kyiv from various directions," stated Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. "The air raid alert in the city persisted for more than three hours."

Explosions echoing through Kyiv were consistent with air defense operations, as reported by Reuters witnesses. There has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

