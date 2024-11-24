Kyiv's Nighttime Siege: Ukraine Thwarts Drone Attack

In a strategic overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense units neutralized over ten Russian drones aimed at Kyiv, according to Ukraine's military statement on Sunday.

As of now, there are no reports of damage or injuries from the attack, Kyiv's military administration announced on the Telegram messaging app. Details about the attack's full impact are anticipated later on Sunday. "The UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were approaching Kyiv from various directions," stated Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. "The air raid alert in the city persisted for more than three hours."

Explosions echoing through Kyiv were consistent with air defense operations, as reported by Reuters witnesses. There has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident.

