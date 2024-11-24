Tribunal Grants Rs 26 Lakh Compensation for Road Accident Injuries
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane awarded Rs 26.38 lakh to Abdullah Mohd Hadees Khan, who was gravely injured in a road accident. The compensation covers future income loss, medical expenses, and more. Khan was earning Rs 8.42 lakh annually when the accident happened.
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded Rs 26.38 lakh in compensation to Abdullah Mohd Hadees Khan, a man grievously injured in a 2091 road accident.
Khan, 38, was standing near his motorcycle on LBS Road when his bike was hit by a tanker on May 25 of that year, leading to serious injuries.
The MACT order includes Rs 24.4 lakh for future loss of income, Rs 47,729 for medical expenses, and Rs 50,000 each for pain and suffering, special diet, conveyance, and loss of life's amenities. At the accident's time, Khan's annual earnings were Rs 8.42 lakh.
