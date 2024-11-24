Supreme Court Urged to Investigate Gautam Adani Indictment
A new plea in the Supreme Court has been filed, asking for an investigation into billionaire Gautam Adani's indictment. The US alleges Adani bribed to secure solar power contracts in India, while his firm denies charges. Advocate Vishal Tiwari stresses the need for a thorough probe.
A fresh plea has been submitted to the Supreme Court, calling for an investigation into Gautam Adani's indictment. The billionaire industrialist has been charged with bribery and fraud in the United States, a move that allegedly exposed malpractices within the conglomerate.
This development is part of a broader controversy involving allegations of stock price manipulation in the Adani-Hindenburg row. The US Department of Justice claims Adani orchestrated a $265 million bribe to Indian officials to secure favorable solar power contracts across four states.
Adani Group has dismissed the charges as unfounded, asserting compliance with all legal norms and expressing determination to explore all legal avenues. Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who filed the plea, emphasized the severity of the accusations and urged Indian authorities to investigate thoroughly. The plea also highlighted the need for SEBI to conclude its investigations and restore investor confidence amid allegations of short selling.
