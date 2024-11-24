Left Menu

Commemorating 75 Years of the Constituent Assembly's Historic Adoption

A special event will be held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Indian Constitution. Key leaders including the President, Vice-President, and Prime Minister will attend. The event will feature the release of a commemorative coin, stamp, and several books about the Constitution's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark event will take place this Tuesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. This historic event will see attendance from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the celebration will occur in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building where the Constitution was originally adopted on November 26, 1949. The Constitution officially came into effect on January 26, 1950.

As part of the celebrations, a commemorative coin and a stamp are slated to be released. Additionally, copies of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili will be unveiled, along with the launching of two books: 'Making of the Constitution: A Glimpse' and 'Making of the Constitution and its Glorious Journey'. A booklet dedicated to the illustrations in the Constitution will also be introduced. People across India and abroad will join President Murmu in reading the Preamble.

