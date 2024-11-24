Tragic Loss in the UAE: Murder of Israeli Rabbi Sparks Tensions

An Israeli rabbi, Zvi Kogan, who disappeared in the United Arab Emirates, has been found murdered, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The Israeli leader condemned the killing as a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act'.

Kogan had been working in the UAE for Chabad, an Orthodox Jewish organization that supports Jewish life for its thousands of visitors and residents in the Gulf state. He was last seen in Dubai on Thursday. Former Israeli politician Ayoob Kara reported that Kogan's body was discovered in Al Ain, a city bordering Oman. Kara speculated potential Iranian involvement.

The UAE, through its state news agency, has confirmed an ongoing investigation but has not commented on the specifics of Kogan's disappearance. The incident has shaken the Jewish community in the UAE, newly prominent since the 2020 Abraham Accords established formal ties with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)