Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah's Rocket Assaults Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a major rocket attack on Israel after an Israeli strike resulted in at least 20 fatalities in Beirut. The escalation follows intensified bombardments in southern Beirut, coinciding with U.S.-led ceasefire talks reportedly making progress.

While Hezbollah vowed retaliation for attacks on Beirut by targeting Tel Aviv, Israeli media showed damage in Tel Aviv's outskirts. Reports indicate Hezbollah's rocket offensive involved over 170 projectiles, while Israel's military acknowledged multiple injuries from rocket shrapnel.

The U.S. is mediating to restore a ceasefire under U.N. Resolution 1701, as diplomacy aims to de-escalate hostilities. Despite ongoing negotiations, Israel's military operations continue, targeting Hezbollah locations while Israel grapples with domestic displacements due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)