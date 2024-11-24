Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah's Rocket Assaults Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a large-scale rocket attack on Israel following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 20 in Beirut. Hostilities have intensified, with ongoing U.S.-led ceasefire talks underway. Diplomatic efforts focus on reinstating a ceasefire based on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:51 IST
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah's Rocket Assaults Amid Ceasefire Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a major rocket attack on Israel after an Israeli strike resulted in at least 20 fatalities in Beirut. The escalation follows intensified bombardments in southern Beirut, coinciding with U.S.-led ceasefire talks reportedly making progress.

While Hezbollah vowed retaliation for attacks on Beirut by targeting Tel Aviv, Israeli media showed damage in Tel Aviv's outskirts. Reports indicate Hezbollah's rocket offensive involved over 170 projectiles, while Israel's military acknowledged multiple injuries from rocket shrapnel.

The U.S. is mediating to restore a ceasefire under U.N. Resolution 1701, as diplomacy aims to de-escalate hostilities. Despite ongoing negotiations, Israel's military operations continue, targeting Hezbollah locations while Israel grapples with domestic displacements due to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024