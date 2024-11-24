India and Italy Forge Stronger Partnership with New Strategic Action Plan

India and Italy are strengthening their bilateral relations with the launch of a comprehensive five-year strategic action plan, covering crucial sectors such as defense, trade, clean energy, and connectivity. This development was celebrated by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian Embassy in Rome, signifying growing cooperation between the two nations.

During a three-day visit to Italy, Jaishankar extolled the frequent high-level interactions between India and Italy as a testament to the depth and breadth of their partnership. Highlighting shared historical and cultural connections, he expressed optimism about further enhancing ties, supported by regular meetings between Prime Ministers Modi and Meloni.

The newly unveiled action plan outlines 10 primary pillars focusing on economic cooperation, defense, security, and people-to-people exchanges. As part of G20 discussions, both countries are committed to advancing their global and regional cooperation, reinforcing shared democratic values and sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)