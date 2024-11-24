Left Menu

India and Italy Forge Stronger Partnership with New Strategic Action Plan

India and Italy have reinforced their partnership with a new strategic action plan for 2025-29. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the new Chancery in Rome, highlighting the countries' collaboration on defense, trade, and clean energy. Prime Ministers Modi and Meloni's frequent dialogues have energized bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:56 IST
India and Italy Forge Stronger Partnership with New Strategic Action Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

India and Italy are strengthening their bilateral relations with the launch of a comprehensive five-year strategic action plan, covering crucial sectors such as defense, trade, clean energy, and connectivity. This development was celebrated by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian Embassy in Rome, signifying growing cooperation between the two nations.

During a three-day visit to Italy, Jaishankar extolled the frequent high-level interactions between India and Italy as a testament to the depth and breadth of their partnership. Highlighting shared historical and cultural connections, he expressed optimism about further enhancing ties, supported by regular meetings between Prime Ministers Modi and Meloni.

The newly unveiled action plan outlines 10 primary pillars focusing on economic cooperation, defense, security, and people-to-people exchanges. As part of G20 discussions, both countries are committed to advancing their global and regional cooperation, reinforcing shared democratic values and sustainable development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024