Manipur Speaker's Resignation Dilemma: People or God?

Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata on Sunday hinted that his decision on resignation would be influenced by divine intervention, equating people to God. This statement followed a visit from his constituents urging him not to resign amid protestor demands for ministerial and MLA resignations.

Satyabrata stressed the importance of legislators taking concrete steps to ease public suffering. He highlighted the government's role in addressing the hardships faced by the citizens and called for unity among legislators to focus on welfare initiatives.

This development emerges as a reaction to demands from protesters for political resignations, citing failure to restore peace in a state ravaged by ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which has resulted in over 258 deaths since May last year.

