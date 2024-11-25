North Korea and Russia Forge New Sports Partnership

North Korea and Russia are fortifying their relationship through sports, as ministers from both nations convened in Pyongyang on Sunday. The talks were aimed at bolstering exchanges between their respective sports sectors.

Russia's Minister of Sport, Mikhail Degtyarev, alongside his North Korean counterpart, Kim Il Guk, formalized their future cooperation by signing a protocol for sports exchanges slated for 2025.

This sporting collaboration unfolds amid heightened diplomatic and military ties, causing international concern over North Korea's involvement in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)