North Korea and Russia Forge New Sports Partnership
North Korean and Russian ministers of sport met in Pyongyang to enhance cooperation in sports. Mikhail Degtyarev and Kim Il Guk signed a protocol for sports exchanges in 2025. The meeting follows increased diplomatic ties between the nations, raising concerns due to their military collaborations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-11-2024 04:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 04:55 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea and Russia are fortifying their relationship through sports, as ministers from both nations convened in Pyongyang on Sunday. The talks were aimed at bolstering exchanges between their respective sports sectors.
Russia's Minister of Sport, Mikhail Degtyarev, alongside his North Korean counterpart, Kim Il Guk, formalized their future cooperation by signing a protocol for sports exchanges slated for 2025.
This sporting collaboration unfolds amid heightened diplomatic and military ties, causing international concern over North Korea's involvement in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement