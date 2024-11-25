Left Menu

Skyward Tensions: Taiwan Reports New Chinese Balloon Activity

Taiwan's defence ministry reported a Chinese balloon over its northern sea, marking increased Chinese activity ahead of Taiwan's presidential election. Taiwan sees this as part of China's grey-zone warfare, applying pressure without open conflict. China dismisses these claims, attributing balloon activity to meteorological purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:13 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry reported the presence of a Chinese balloon over seas north of the island on Monday, the first incident of its kind since April. This occurrence is seen as part of a larger pattern of harassment by Beijing, particularly in light of Taiwan's upcoming presidential election in January.

Describing the situation as a Chinese 'grey-zone' warfare tactic, Taiwan claims these actions aim to apply pressure without engaging in open conflict. Taiwan objects to China's sovereignty claims, insisting that its population alone should determine the island's future.

The ministry noted the balloon was detected 60 nautical miles north of Keelung port at an altitude of 33,000 feet before vanishing two hours later. China has previously rejected complaints about such balloons, claiming they serve meteorological purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

