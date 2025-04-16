Khan Criticizes Waqf Amendment: 'Harassment Towards Muslim Community'

Hedayatullah Khan, the Chairman of the Jharkhand Minority Commission, has launched a scathing attack on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, describing it as an instrument aimed at the harassment of the Muslim community. He commended the Hemant Soren-led government for its resolute opposition to the Act's implementation in the state of Jharkhand.

Khan asserted that the amended Act sought to undermine the community both academically and socially. He expressed appreciation for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's leadership, particularly crediting Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren, for their unwavering stance against the enforcement of the amendment.

Despite the BJP's successful push in Parliament, Khan lauded the state government's firm resolve to defy the Act. Emphasizing Jharkhand's peaceful ethos, he warned against any political maneuvering intended to disrupt communal harmony.

