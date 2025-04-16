Left Menu

Khan Criticizes Waqf Amendment: 'Harassment Towards Muslim Community'

Hedayatullah Khan, Chairman of the Jharkhand Minority Commission, vehemently criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, arguing that it was designed to target the Muslim community. He lauded the Hemant Soren-led government for opposing its implementation in Jharkhand, while condemning the BJP's influence in passing the Act at the national level.

Hedayatullah Khan, the Chairman of the Jharkhand Minority Commission, has launched a scathing attack on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, describing it as an instrument aimed at the harassment of the Muslim community. He commended the Hemant Soren-led government for its resolute opposition to the Act's implementation in the state of Jharkhand.

Khan asserted that the amended Act sought to undermine the community both academically and socially. He expressed appreciation for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's leadership, particularly crediting Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren, for their unwavering stance against the enforcement of the amendment.

Despite the BJP's successful push in Parliament, Khan lauded the state government's firm resolve to defy the Act. Emphasizing Jharkhand's peaceful ethos, he warned against any political maneuvering intended to disrupt communal harmony.

