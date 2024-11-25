Left Menu

Digital Leap: Lok Sabha Goes Paperless with E-Attendance

In a move towards a paperless Parliament, Lok Sabha members can now mark attendance using digital pens on electronic tabs. Initiated by Speaker Om Birla, this digital shift includes e-tabs at four lobby counters. While physical attendance logs remain, electronic logging is encouraged with technical support available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Winter Session of Parliament marks a digital evolution, as Lok Sabha members will be able to record their attendance using electronic tabs. This initiative, led by Speaker Om Birla, aims to transition Parliament into a paperless entity.

Electronic tabs equipped with digital pens will be available at four distinct counters in the Lok Sabha lobby, encouraging members to opt for this modern approach over traditional paper ledgers. While physical attendance logs will still be available, the Secretariat advises leveraging electronic methods.

For technical support, engineers from the National Informatics Centre will be present at each station, ensuring a smooth transition. This digital move follows previous attendance marking via a mobile app, integrating technology further into Parliamentary processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

