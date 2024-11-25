Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Rishikesh

A tragic accident in Rishikesh has claimed the lives of three people, among them the former president of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, police reported on Sunday.

The victims were about to get into a car near Natraj Chawk after attending a wedding reception when a speeding truck struck them, also hitting several parked vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead on the spot, while the other two injured individuals died later at AIIMS. The truck driver, who fled the scene, was apprehended on Monday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)