Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Rishikesh

Three individuals, including the ex-leader of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, died after a speeding truck hit them near Natraj Chawk, Rishikesh. While one died instantly, two others succumbed at AIIMS. The driver was apprehended the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:02 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Rishikesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Rishikesh has claimed the lives of three people, among them the former president of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, police reported on Sunday.

The victims were about to get into a car near Natraj Chawk after attending a wedding reception when a speeding truck struck them, also hitting several parked vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead on the spot, while the other two injured individuals died later at AIIMS. The truck driver, who fled the scene, was apprehended on Monday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024