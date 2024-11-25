Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Rishikesh
Three individuals, including the ex-leader of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, died after a speeding truck hit them near Natraj Chawk, Rishikesh. While one died instantly, two others succumbed at AIIMS. The driver was apprehended the following day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:02 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Rishikesh has claimed the lives of three people, among them the former president of the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, police reported on Sunday.
The victims were about to get into a car near Natraj Chawk after attending a wedding reception when a speeding truck struck them, also hitting several parked vehicles.
One person was pronounced dead on the spot, while the other two injured individuals died later at AIIMS. The truck driver, who fled the scene, was apprehended on Monday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rishikesh
- truck
- accident
- Uttarakhand
- Kranti Dal
- fatality
- wedding
- reception
- AIIMS
- arrest
Advertisement