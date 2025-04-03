Invitation Card Cracks the Case: A Wedding Find Leads to Robbery Solvers

In an intriguing turn of events, a marriage invitation card became the vital clue that cracked a robbery case in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The card ultimately linked investigators to the suspects involved.

The incident unfolded on March 28 near Vavar village, where Boru Khandu Binnar, 30, was robbed of Rs 6,85,500 by perpetrators who disguised their intentions. The robbers used chilli powder to incapacitate Binnar and his van driver.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the invitation card at the scene. It pointed police to Kiran Ananta Lamte, whose name was on the card, unraveling a link to Binnar's own brother, Dattu Khandu Binnar, as the mastermind. All stolen cash was recovered and four people were arrested.

