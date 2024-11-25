Left Menu

Assam CM Updates Governor on Development Progress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan to discuss development and welfare schemes. The meeting, described as a courtesy call, focused on updating the governor about the state's various initiatives aimed at overall growth and public welfare.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan on Monday to update him on state development initiatives. The visit was described as a courtesy call by official sources from both offices.

Chief Minister Sarma took to X to inform the public about his meeting with Governor Acharya, saying he had apprised the governor of various ongoing developmental efforts and public welfare schemes.

The governor's office confirmed the meeting on X, emphasizing the information exchange about multiple activities and schemes designed to foster the state's overall growth and enhance public well-being.

