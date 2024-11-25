Malaysian Court Orders Return of Seized Swatch Pride Collection

In a landmark ruling, a Malaysian court has mandated the return of rainbow-colored Swatch watches that were seized for celebrating LGBTQ rights. These watches were part of Swatch's 'Pride collection' and were confiscated by Malaysian authorities last year.

The controversial seizure took place across 16 Swatch outlets and involved 172 watches, prompting public discourse on LGBTQ issues in the conservative country. Malaysia, where homosexuality is illegal, saw government officials ban any LGBTQ references on the Swatch products, citing concerns of morality and public interest.

While Swatch Group's legal challenge deemed the government's actions as damaging to its reputation, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled in favor of Swatch, ordering the watches' return within 14 days. However, the sale of such items remains prohibited in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)