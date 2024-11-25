Left Menu

Malaysian Court Orders Return of Seized Swatch Pride Collection

A Malaysian court ordered the return of rainbow-colored Swatch watches seized for their LGBTQ designs. Malaysia had confiscated 172 watches, citing morality concerns. Swatch challenged the seizure legally. The court's ruling mandates return within 14 days, though the government maintains a ban on such items.

In a landmark ruling, a Malaysian court has mandated the return of rainbow-colored Swatch watches that were seized for celebrating LGBTQ rights. These watches were part of Swatch's 'Pride collection' and were confiscated by Malaysian authorities last year.

The controversial seizure took place across 16 Swatch outlets and involved 172 watches, prompting public discourse on LGBTQ issues in the conservative country. Malaysia, where homosexuality is illegal, saw government officials ban any LGBTQ references on the Swatch products, citing concerns of morality and public interest.

While Swatch Group's legal challenge deemed the government's actions as damaging to its reputation, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled in favor of Swatch, ordering the watches' return within 14 days. However, the sale of such items remains prohibited in Malaysia.

