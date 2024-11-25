Mystery Surrounds Rabbinic Murder in UAE

The United Arab Emirates has announced the arrest of three Uzbek nationals in connection with the murder of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi. The Interior Ministry's brief statement did not disclose a motive behind the killing of Zvi Kogan, an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who also operated a kosher grocery store in Dubai. The city has become a bustling hub for Israelis engaging in commerce and tourism, buoyed by the diplomatic ties established through the 2020 Abraham Accords.

The accord has weathered over a year of heightened regional tensions catalyzed by the Hamas strike on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. However, the ensuing Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, in response to actions by Hezbollah, have fueled discontent among Emiratis and other Arab nationals residing in the UAE.

These developments come at a time when diplomatic relations are being tested amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the complexities surrounding peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)