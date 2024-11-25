BR Ambedkar's Stance on Article 370: A Historical Insight
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal revealed that BR Ambedkar, a key architect of India's Constitution, opposed granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, fearing it would harm national unity. Article 370 was passed in his absence. Ambedkar's legacy continues with the abrogation of the Article in 2019.
- Country:
- India
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized that BR Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in the framing of India's Constitution, stood against granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir as it would jeopardize the country's unity.
Meghwal revealed that the decision on Article 370 was expedited by the Constituent Assembly in Ambedkar's absence. Ambedkar was known for his exhaustive participation in assembly debates but chose not to support Article 370, asserting it contravened national integrity.
He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emulated Ambedkar's patriotic spirit by abrogating the special status for the region in 2019. Justice (Retd) Hemant Gupta remarked on the Constitution's directive principles, stressing the need to focus on obligations over rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Narendra Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Energizes Ranchi
PM Narendra Modi begins 3-km road show in poll-bound Jharkhand capital Ranchi.
Congress and allies want restoration of Article 370 and are planning separate Constitution for Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eliminated terrorism, Naxalism from country: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mumbai poll rally.
Maharashtra knows that development is possible only with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance at the helm: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Pune.