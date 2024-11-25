BR Ambedkar's Stance on Article 370: A Historical Insight

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized that BR Ambedkar, a pivotal figure in the framing of India's Constitution, stood against granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir as it would jeopardize the country's unity.

Meghwal revealed that the decision on Article 370 was expedited by the Constituent Assembly in Ambedkar's absence. Ambedkar was known for his exhaustive participation in assembly debates but chose not to support Article 370, asserting it contravened national integrity.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emulated Ambedkar's patriotic spirit by abrogating the special status for the region in 2019. Justice (Retd) Hemant Gupta remarked on the Constitution's directive principles, stressing the need to focus on obligations over rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)