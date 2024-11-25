Tragedy in UAE: Murder of Israeli Rabbi Sparks Tensions
Three Uzbek citizens were arrested in the UAE, accused of murdering Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan, whose body was found after being reported missing. Israeli officials suspect an antisemitic motive, causing unrest in the UAE's Jewish community. The murder has international implications, with ties to Iran and Israel being debated.
Three Uzbek nationals have been detained in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of murdering Israeli Rabbi Zvi Kogan, according to the UAE ministry of interior. The suspects, aged 28 and 33, were presented in handcuffs, as Emirati authorities continue their investigation.
The Israeli rabbi's body was discovered shortly after he was reported missing. The case has generated considerable intrigue, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeling the act as an 'antisemitic terrorist' attack. This development has rattled the Jewish community in the UAE, believed to be in the thousands.
The ramifications of this incident extend beyond the immediate region. Former Israeli politician Ayoob Kara implicated Iran in the crime, a claim Tehran denies. The UAE, having established official relations with Israel in 2020, faces both domestic and international scrutiny as this sensitive case unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
