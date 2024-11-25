Silent Protest Erupts: Demanding Justice for Sambhal

The Uttar Pradesh Congress workers staged a 'silent protest' in Lucknow on Monday over the Sambhal violence, demanding a judicial investigation into the matter.

The incident resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, including police personnel, following a confrontation related to a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal on Sunday.

The authorities have registered seven FIRs concerning the episode, with Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son, Sohail Iqbal, named as accused.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders and restricted the entry of outsiders into Sambhal until November 30, while internet services remain suspended in the tehsil. Schools in the district were declared closed on Monday.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai asserted that the Sambhal unrest is a consequence of the politics of hatred being practiced by the state government. He emphasized the need for a judicial inquiry following claims of one-sided action in the matter, highlighting the alleged oppression and demanding accountability.

During the protest at the party office in Lucknow, Congress workers wore black bands to signify their dissent.

Rai mentioned that a Congress delegation will soon visit Sambhal to evaluate the situation firsthand.

