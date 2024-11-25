Judicial Deliberations: Surendra Gadling's Awaited Bail in Surjagarh Arson Case
The Supreme Court has postponed the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case to December 4. Gadling is accused of aiding Maoists in the arson and is also linked to the Elgar Parishad case. His bail had been previously denied.
The Supreme Court has adjourned the bail application of advocate Surendra Gadling, setting a new hearing date for December 4. This is in relation to the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.
The adjournment came after a bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar agreed to a request from the Maharashtra government's counsel, who sought more time to prepare a response.
Previously, the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench had refused bail to Gadling, citing the allegations against him as prima facie true. Gadling faces charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for allegedly aiding Maoists and is also connected to the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
