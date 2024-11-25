Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Deputy Superintendent Implicated in Lawyer's Tragic Suicide

A Deputy Superintendent of Police is under investigation after a woman lawyer accused him of misconduct, including stripping and demanding a bribe, which led to her tragic suicide. The case centres around a scam linked to the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation, sparking a wider probe by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Deputy Superintendent of Police has been implicated following the tragic suicide of a woman lawyer, linked to allegations of misconduct in the Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation scam. The lawyer, Jeeva S, accused the officer of stripping her during an interrogation and demanding a Rs 25 lakh bribe.

The incident unfolded when the Banashankari police registered a case against Kanakalakshmi, the DySP of the Criminal Investigation Department. This action was prompted by a suicide note left by the 33-year-old lawyer in her city residence. Commissioner of Police B Dayananda has since ordered an inquiry by the Central Crime Branch into the accused officer.

Compounding the matter, a previous case was registered at the Siddapura police station, tied to allegations of fraudulent loan schemes involving the Bhovi Development Corporation. Among those interrogated during the investigation was the lawyer, Jeeva, who was allegedly mistreated by police authorities. Her sister Sangeetha S has accused the DySP of torturing Jeeva to secure a bribe, leading to intensified scrutiny of misconduct within the police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

