Delhi Tightens Measurement Rules to Protect Consumers
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved amendments to the Delhi Legal Metrology Rules, aligning them with central government regulations to protect consumers from fraud through stricter penalties. The changes raise fines for using non-standard weights and selling fraudulent packages in various sectors, following recent central government policy updates.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has endorsed significant amendments to the Delhi Legal Metrology Rules, 2011. The modifications are designed to align with central government regulations, aiming to bolster consumer protection against fraudulent practices by implementing stricter penalties for violators, according to a statement released on Monday.
The amendments correspond with the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, recently introduced at the national level. Key changes include increased penalties for the use of non-standard weights or measures, affecting retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers, notably raising the fine for the petroleum industry to Rs 50,000.
Further, retailers and manufacturers selling non-standard packages will face heftier fines. The updated rules, once effective, will empower the Delhi government to enforce higher compounding fees for specific offences, bringing uniform enforcement across states as per directives from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.
