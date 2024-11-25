Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Near Samos

A migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Samos, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including six children. 36 survivors were located, and an ongoing rescue operation is underway. This incident highlights the rise in migrant crossings from Turkey to the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samos | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Tragedy struck near the Greek island of Samos as a migrant boat sank, resulting in the death of eight people, among them six children. Officials report that 36 survivors were discovered on a rocky shoreline.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with multiple vessels and a helicopter involved, but it remains uncertain if more individuals are still missing. Earlier, three people were rescued from the perilous waters.

Samos, along with other islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, is a critical transit point for migrants entering the European Union from Turkey, with crossings increasing due to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

