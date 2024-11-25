Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Sinks Near Samos

Tragedy struck near the Greek island of Samos as a migrant boat sank, resulting in the death of eight people, among them six children. Officials report that 36 survivors were discovered on a rocky shoreline.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with multiple vessels and a helicopter involved, but it remains uncertain if more individuals are still missing. Earlier, three people were rescued from the perilous waters.

Samos, along with other islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, is a critical transit point for migrants entering the European Union from Turkey, with crossings increasing due to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)